JWoww Allegedly Thinks Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Is ‘Repulsive’

Jenni “JWoww” Farley finds her estranged husband Roger Mathews “repulsive,” according to Mathews himself.

Mathews took to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Instagram to leave a comment that left many Jersey Shore fans slack-jawed.

Giancola had shared a photo of herself posing in a dress from her Sweetheart Styles fashion line. “Fun fact.. my mom took this photo,” she captioned the photo. Mathews took to the comments section, writing, “Fun fact. My wife finds me repulsive.”

It’s unclear if Mathews, 43, was being serious with his comment about Farley, 32. Those who follow him are familiar with his sarcastic sense of humor. One fan responded to Mathews’ comment, writing, “Your comments give me life. Team Jenni&Roger forever.”

Another wrote, “Your sense of humor is wasted on most people! Excellent.”

The strange comment comes almost two months after Farley filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” After the divorce filing made headlines, Mathews vowed publicly to win back his wife, penning sweet tributes to her and even arranging for a romantic carriage ride for their anniversary.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one,” Mathews wrote on Instagram in September.

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad,” he continued. “We’re in counseling so there is hope… It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

On Halloween, the couple reunited for a Moana-themed family photo shoot, although Farley did not share the photo with Mathews to her social media channels.

Despite the couple’s multiple reunions, the divorce is still reportedly still proceeding.

“Jenni and Roger are not getting back together,” a source told Radar Online. “She will always put her children first and this year is no exception. She wants her kids to have as normal of a life as possible.”

The source said Farley did not want the divorce to “affect her kids, nor their Halloween,” which is why she posed with Mathews during the family photo shoot. The ex-couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson.