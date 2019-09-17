‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Has Perfect Response to Hater on Social Media

When Bobby Bones won Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, the victory left fans of the show divided, with some praising the hard work of Bones’ and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, and others complaining that Bones, who wasn’t as great of a technical dancer as some of the other contestants, didn’t deserve to be crowned the winner.

Bones returned to the DWTS set for the Season 28 premiere, to support his good friend, and current contestant, Lauren Alaina. While many applauded the radio host’s appearance, one person complained on social media, which Bones quickly retweeted, adding his own response.

“If they mention the rat that is bobby bones we sue #DWTS28,” she wrote, with Bones responding by saying, “Hi hailey. Sorry I didn’t see this tweet til now. My mirrorball was blocking my vision.”

Hi hailey. Sorry I didn’t see this tweet til now. My mirrorball was blocking my vision https://t.co/Pw3h27upTa — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 17, 2019

It was Bones who encouraged Alaina to appear on Dancing With the Stars, after she sang during an episode last year.

“She played country night,” Bones recalled to the show’s host, Tom Bergeron. “And I was like, ‘I love Tom. I love [judge] Bruno [Tonioli]. I love all the people’… and I was like, ‘You have to do it’ because she’s so loveable. And if people will vote for me, they’ll love Lauren!”

Burgess made a surprise appearance during the show’s premiere, even though she was one of two professional dancers (along with Artem Chigvintsev), who was not asked back to the show.

“I talked to her before the cast was announced and she was telling me that she wasn’t sure who her partner would be,” Bones told Country Now, speaking of Burgess. “Then I talked to her when she got the news that she wasn’t coming back, and she was just so bummed. I mean, it was so close to the season starting when she got the news.”

The two reunited while both in Los Angeles for Dancing With the Stars, with Bones capturing their coffee date on social media.

“Reunited and it feels so good [musical notes emoji],” Bones captioned the photo.

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

