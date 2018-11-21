Bobby Bones Responds to Neil Patrick Harris’ Criticism of His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win

Bobby Bones has a message for Neil Patrick Harris after the actor slammed his controversial Dancing With the Stars win.

The country radio personality took to Instagram after taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with pro partner Sharna Burgess during Monday’s Season 27 finale during which the How I Met Your Mother actor tweeted, “Dancing With the Stars just confirmed why I don’t watch Dancing With the Stars,” about his win.

In a video of Bones talking, he first addressed the win itself, saying, “It was crazy last night winning, crazy. The other three competitors were fantastic, way better dancers than me. I told them that, each of them, individually. But I was lucky because I had you guys. And I’m lucky I had Sharna.”

He continued, “I always believe, surround yourself with the best people, because they will get the best out of you, and that’s what I did. I just appreciate you so much and I appreciate Sharna so much. No matter what the odds are, I hope you saw what this whole experience was, and you saw this awkward guy who didn’t know how to dance, who got nervous every single time, and I hope that it encourages you to do something uncomfortable.”

Holding up the trophy, Bones added, “Hopefully, you’ll get your version of this, or even if you don’t, at least you can go try.”

It was then that he addressed Harris’ comments, saying. “Also shout out to Neil Patrick Harris—I know he’s bashing me on Twitter, but I’m such a big fan of Neil Patrick Harris, I don’t even care. He just acknowledged that I existed! That’s freaking cool!”

He ended his video with a message for the star himself, concluding with, “Neil Patrick Harris, if you see this, what up buddy?”

Bones had a similarly inspirational message during his Good Morning America appearance Tuesday morning, saying, “To everyone who’s told ‘No,’ I just want to say that it doesn’t matter where you’re coming from, because we came from the lowest spot,” the host said of himself and his pro partner. “It’s always where you’re looking and where you’re going.”

“Every day for us, it wasn’t we were looking to weeks or looking to even the finale, it was practice by practice,” he continued. “And every single practice, when we finished practice we were like, ‘Okay, today is done.’ We did it one day at a time, one climb at a time.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo