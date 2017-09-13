Julianne Hough Not Returning to Judge Season 25 of ‘DWTS’

Julianne Hough is not returning for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.

The former DWTS pro will not judge this upcoming season alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolo and Len Goodman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible,” a DWTS show source told E! News.

Hough first joined the show in season four and competed until season eight. Throughout her run as a pro dancer she won the mirrorball with Apolo Anton Ohno and Helio Castroneves. She returned as a guest judge for seasons 17 and 18 and was promoted to full-time judge for seasons 19-21.

Hough returned to the judging panel for season 23 and 24.

Guest judges are not uncommon on DWTS, as past fill-ins have included Paula Abdul, Nick Carter, Cher, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kevin Hart, Jessie J, Ricky Martin and Zendaya.

The cast of DWTS‘ season 25 features Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, Pretty Little Liars veteran Sasha Pieterse, violinist Lindsey Stirling, Hamilton veteran Jordan Fisher, singer Debbie Gibson, WWE star Nikki Bella, Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, NBA coach Derek Fisher, Malcolm in the Middle‘s Frankie Muniz, ESPN’s Victoria Arlen and former NFL player Terrell Owens.

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless

