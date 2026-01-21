Judge Judy’s Son Is Getting His Own Court Show

Judge Judy’s son is following in her footsteps.

Adam Levy is set to get his own courtroom TV show.

Joining CBS Media Ventures’ distribution slate for fall 2026, Adam’s Law sees Judge Judy Sheindlin as she passes the gavel to Levy, a two-term district attorney and presiding judge on Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial. He brings his 25 years of experience to this new court program. “Fierce, unfiltered, and dedicated to making the justice system fair, he, like his legendary mother, has dedicated his career to ferreting out the truth.”

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 14: Judge Judy, Judith Sheindlin poses for a portrait on February 14. 1997 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“Adam is a spectacular lawyer. As a judge, his search for the truth is unparalleled,” said Judge Sheindlin. “In a justice system where the truth is often diminished by the lazy or inept, Adam is the gold standard for judicial excellence.”

Judge Judy ran for 25 seasons in syndication from 1996 to 2021 and spawned spinoffs, Judy Justice and Tribunal Justice. Since Levy already has TV courtroom experience with both Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial, he should be able to handle his own series, and not just because his mother is the Judge Judy. Of course, it will be hard to live up to Judge Judy, but with his experience, both personal and professional, it shouldn’t be too bad.

Adam’s Law will be joining America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Mayhem on CBS Media Ventures’ distribution slate later this year. “CBS Media Ventures remains committed to delivering titles that excite stations and connect with audiences everywhere. With Adam’s Law, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and American Mayhem, we’re expanding our portfolio with three distinct programs that each bring something fresh to the marketplace,” said John Budkins, executive vice president of programming and syndication production for CBS Media Ventures and Stations. “From a bold new take on the courtroom, to one of television’s most beloved family franchises and an adrenaline-charged weekend destination, these series are built to engage, entertain, and deliver for our partners.”

Additional information on Adam’s Law, such as when it will premiere, has not been shared, but it’s likely that more details will be revealed in the coming months. If anything, fans will be able to look forward to Judge Judy’s son taking over the family business later this year.