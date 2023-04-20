Judge Judy's New Show 'Tribunal Justice' Gets Premiere Date

The first official trailer for the Judge Judy Sheindlin-created show, Tribunal Justice, on Amazon Freevee is available. Sheindlin's first two seasons of her show, Judy Justice, with were highly successful and currently available to stream. New episodes will air through June 9. Her move to the platform came after her decision to leave her hit afternoon show after 25 years. But it wasn't without a fight. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2021, the beloved take-no-nonsense revealed that tensions with her studio and CBS was the reason she ended things. CBS bought out the Judge's ownership of the show's reruns to prevent her from shopping the show's library to other companies. It was a move she did not appreciate.

"CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns," she told Ellen DeGeneres before her interview with the publication "So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns." She was also not a fan of how they handled another show she created, Hot Bench. She created the show in 2014, but the show was moved to make room for Drew Barrymore's talk show.

"You disrespected my creation," she said of how things went. "And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation but your gamble in what you put in its place. We had a nice marriage," she added. "It's going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce."

At the time of the judge's comments, CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCasci told the WSJ in a statement: "We have had an incredibly successful relationship with Judy over the last 25 years. It has been an honor representing her show, and just like there has never been another Oprah, there will never be another Judge Judy."