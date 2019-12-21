We Still Can’t Get Over Joy Behar’s Bizarre Christmas Gift for ‘The View’ Co-Hosts

The View produces plenty of viral clips, but Joy Behar’s 2019 Christmas gift still stands out. In 2019, the talk show panelists did a segment about Christmas gifts, starting with a list of those that were deemed inappropriate or insufficient to give to loved ones. As they discussed different categories of gifts, Behar butted in with a seeming non-sequitur, saying she was getting her co-hosts lasagna for the holiday.

The clip went viral on social media, probably because it seemed so strange out of context. For starters, moderator Whoopi Goldberg kicked the conversation in a whimsical accent, saying: “The Washington Post gave a holiday blacklist of gifts to avoid this year, like mugs, scented candles, and wine… But forget about that! What do you want this year?” Goldberg turned to her co-hosts, who didn’t seem to be prepared for the question.

Abby Huntsman then spoke, beginning a sincere point about how she wants “experiences” and “memories,” not material goods. However, before she could get far, Joy Behar interrupted her.

“Memories, oh please,” Behar said. “You know, you girls, I know what you want. And it so happens that Christmas came early. And you’re all, at the table, getting a lasagna!”

Just then, well-dressed waiters rushed out on to the stage and put a full lasagna down in front of each co-host. At the same time, a chorus of people in red tuxedos stood up from throughout the studio audience and began singing “Joy to The World,” while all the co-hosts laughed uproariously. The live crowd cheered, but those online were deeply confused.

“At no point in that clip did I know what was going to happen next,” wrote one person, perhaps summing it up best. Many speculated that this might have made sense in the context of the episode, but the stand-alone clip was practically surreal. Another person added: “Watching this feels like having a stroke.”

The clip is admittedly scattered, although there is an explanation for the lasagnas, at least. It goes all the way back to November, when Behar brought one of her famous homemade lasagnas to Golberg as a birthday present. At the time, Meghan McCain complained that neither she nor Sunny Hostin had gotten a lasagna for their birthdays, right in the middle of a political debate.

“But I still love you and I would like my freaking lasagna,” she said to Behar at the time. “So would Sunny.”

“I’ll give you your lasagna when you give me your guns, how is that?” Behar answered. Of course, McCain ultimately left the show after reported clashes with Behar behind the scenes – not to mention those they had at the table. Whatever the topic is, the panel has proven that they can still surprise fans any day of the week if they want to. The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.