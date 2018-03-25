Joy-Anna, Jinger and Kendra Duggar Explain How Their Faith Inspires Them

Joy-Anna Forsyth, Jinger Vuolo and Kendra Duggar all have growing families of their own, and their Christian faith has inspired them all as young parents or parents-to-be.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Forsyth said her faith inspired her and husband Austin Forsyth to name their first child Gideon.

“Austin and I wanted a strong name for our son and when he was born we decided on Gideon because it is a Biblical name,” the 20-year-old told the magazine. “He was a man of power and one that was willing to serve the Lord even when the odds were against him.”

Forsyth said the young couple are also excited for the day their month-old son begins to understand the gospel.

“Holding him for the first time was incredible,” Forsyth said of that special moment. “My mom had always talked about the love that God gives you for your own children, but really, it’s amazing, the love that I have for him.”

The 24-year-old Vuolo is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. She is about 22 weeks along, and the baby is due in July.

Vuolo told Us Weekly she is inspired to see her siblings in strong marriages where Christ is important.

“I think the most important thing when we see a couple is that first and foremost they are running after Christ. That’s what’s going to make the marriage strong,” Vuolo said. “We’ll all have challenges and eat and walk through them as a couple, but seeing how each couple handles them and runs to Christ, that’s the most encouraging thing to me.”

The 19-year-old Duggar is also expecting her first child with husband Joseph Duggar. She told Us Weekly they are excited to have more kids, if God wills it.

“We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us,” she told Us Weekly. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

In an earlier interview with Us Weekly, Forsyth said her family was always willing to give her pregnancy advice.

“During my pregnancy I was always open to advice and ways I could prepare myself for the birth and just being a new mom,” she said. “Some of the best advice I received is just to rest before the baby gets here because once the baby is here, you’re not going to get rest for a while until he’s on a schedule.”

Older sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald were always ready to lend a helping hand. Both have two children.

“I’ve seen their consistency and diligence and I can apply those things to my life and into my parenting,” Forsyth said of her older sisters.

New episodes of the Duggars’ reality series Counting On air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.