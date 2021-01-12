'Counting On': Joy-Anna Duggar Contracted COVID-19 While Pregnant

✖

Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Evelyn Mae Forsyth, in August. During a recent Q&A with her Instagram followers, Duggar revealed several new details about her pregnancy. The Counting On star explained to her followers that during the course of her pregnancy, she contracted COVID-19.

On her Instagram Story on Saturday, Duggar urged her followers to ask her anything. One fan then asked whether the reality star and her family have dealt with COVID-19, to which she replied that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, did test positive for the illness. Duggar explained that she and Forsyth tested positive for COVID-19 "last year." She wrote, "I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever, and lost our taste and smell. Thankfully we recovered quickly!" While Duggar did not specify when she and Forsyth tested positive for COVID-19, they contracted the illness sometime during the course of her pregnancy. On Aug. 21, 2020, the couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Evelyn. They are already parents to their son, Gideon, who turns 3 years old in February.

Duggar and Forsyth shared the news of their daughter's birth with E! News, telling the publication that they were overjoyed to welcome the newest addition to their family. The couple told the outlet, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!" They went on to describe their daughter's personality, as they noted that they could already tell that she has a sweet demeanor. Duggar and Forsyth added, "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

A little over a week after Duggar gave birth to their second child, they revealed their little one's name. Not only did they reveal her full moniker, but they also explained how they initially struggled with picking out a name for their daughter. But, ultimately, they settled on the perfect name for her, as Duggar wrote on Instagram, "I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant! We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on 'Evy Mae' and we think it fits her perfectly!"