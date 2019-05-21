Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals First Baby Bump Photo After Pregnancy Announcement

Three weeks after announcing that she and husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child together, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is giving fans their first look at her growing baby bump!

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Monday to share a gallery of images not only showing a sweet snap of her with 14-month-old son, Gideon, but also a snap of her sweetly cradling her baby bump, marking its debut on social media.

“So comfy and perfect for this spring weather,” she praised her dress in the caption.

The sweet snap had fans fawning over the soon to be mom-of-two, including the reality TV star’s sisters-in-law, ” Lauren (Swanson) Duggar and Anna (Keller) Duggar, both of whom are also expecting.

“Cutest baby bump,” Lauren commented.

“Joy you are adorable!” Anna wrote.

The photo also had a number of fans speculating that the little Duggar on the way would be a girl, as many looked to old wive’s tales for clues.

“Your showing so fast!! Baby girl coming,” one fan wrote.

“I’m guessing girl!!” another commented.

Many more believed that Duggar’s caption on the post, in which she said she was wearing a “Chloe” dress, was a subtle clue at her baby’s gender.

“Is ‘Chloe’ a hint?” one person asked.

Another chimed in by stating that they “hope ‘Chloe’ was a hunt for the gender.”

The photo marked the first time that Duggar has showed off her bump since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” she and her husband had said in a statement on May 1. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

The little one on the way will be the couple’s second child, as they are already parents to son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February of 2018. The baby will also be joining a number of other Duggar children on the way, as Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar are also expecting.