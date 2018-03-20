Fans Criticize Joy-Anna Duggar for How She Let Sister Jill Know She Was Pregnant

From balloon pops to heartfelt home visits, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth pulled out all the stops when breaking the news that they were expecting their first child to their families in Monday’s episode of Counting On.

But one family member got the news in a strangely casual manner: sister Jill Duggar, who got the news via a text message from Joy-Anna while the couple was driving from place to place.

She and Jana were the only two who received the news via text, leaving many fans to wonder — where is Jill?

Jill and her husband Derick Dillard don’t live that far away, still residing in Arkansas with their family, but even if a side trip wasn’t feasible, the couple could have at least taken time to video chat with them, as they did with sister Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, who live in Laredo, Texas.

But our guess is that Joy-Anna was forced to text her sister after Derick was fired from TLC due to transphobic comments he made about transgender I Am Jazz personality Jazz Jennings in November, calling her a “non-reality” due to her gender identity.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said soon after. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

While Jill wasn’t included in the statement from the network, both she and her husband have yet to appear in this season of Counting On, which airs its finale on March 26.



Others wondered if Joy-Anna and her sister were feuding due to her husband’s actions, pointing to the fact that Ben Seewald and the Bates family unfollowed Derick on social media after his transphobic comments.

Maybe a new baby will bring the sisters back together. Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born to the couple on Feb. 23 at 3:39 p.m., weighing 10 lbs. 3 oz. at 22 in. long.

The season finale of Counting On airs Monday, March 26 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram / @19duggarfan