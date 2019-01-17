Joy-Anna Duggar Faces Backlash for Comment About Anorexia

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is being called “tone deaf” following a comment she made on her Instagram account regarding anorexia.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of videos opening up about her weight loss journey following the birth of her first child with husband Austin Forsyth, revealing that she finally began to shed the pounds after turning to a health coach for a diet program, which some believe to be Optavia.

“Excited to share about this,” she captioned the series of videos. “It’s been SOOO helpful for me. My health coach has lost 47lbs in 15 weeks and her husband has lost 40lbs in just 9 weeks!!”

“I want to get on here and give you guys an update on how my health plan is going. So, like I said in an earlier video, I lost all my baby weight within the first week of doing the program,’ she said in one of the videos. “And now, I’m really happy because I got below my wedding weight — which, before my wedding, I worked so hard to get there. And so it’s such an easy program to follow and really little meal prep.”

Forsyth went on to detail the program she has been using, encouraging followers who are struggling with their own weightless goals to give it a try.

While things got off to a fine start in the comments, with many eagerly inquiring about the plan, things took a turn after Forsyth promoted the weight loss regimen to a fan who is struggling with anorexia.

“I’d do anything to lose weight!” the fan wrote in the comments section. “The issue is I have to do it healthy since I have anorexia.”

Rather than encouraging the commenter to steer away from the plan, Forsyth responded in a way that caused concern among many who noticed.

“Awesome! This is all clean and has probiotics built in,” she wrote.

Soon, the comments section filled with fans slamming the Counting On star for her remark, which was deemed “tone deaf” and insensitive.

“I don’t think you’re qualified to determine whether this is a safe weight loss plan from someone who has been anorexic,” one person wrote.

Forsyth is just the latest celebrity to face backlash for promoting a weight loss program. Kim Kardashian recently came under criticism after she promoted Flat Tummy Co.’s appetite suppressing shakes.

Forsyth’s own brother-in-law, Derick Dillard, was even been slammed for similar antics when he posted a story on his blog detailing his fake weight loss journey.