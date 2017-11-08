Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Sweet New Photo

Three months after announcing her first pregnancy, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is looking like a glowing mom-to-be in a heartwarming new photo.

The photo, posted by a friend of the Counting On cast member, shows the 20-year-old looking quite pregnant in a cap-sleeve top and long skirt while being held close by husband Austin Forsyth.

The couple tied the knot in May after a three-month engagement at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, in front of a packed church of more than 1,000 people. Then, at the end of August, the newlyweds announced they were expecting their first child.

The two were originally scheduled to wed in October, but pushed the date up several months without explanation. This has led some fans to speculate that the two had a shotgun wedding and that Joy-Anna may be further along in her pregnancy than she has let on.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE in August. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!” she continued continued.

As for her 23-year-old husband, he’s looking forward to all the different stages of becoming a dad.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” he said. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bronxnewyorkheart