Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Post Photo of Grandma Mary After Her Passing at 78

Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are paying their respects to the late Grandma Mary Duggar.

Following her sudden passing on Sunday at the age of 78, the couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, shared a heartbreaking post on their Instagram account honoring Mary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“06/09/19 Grandma Duggar,” the Forsyth’s post began. “She was a strong woman, role model, godly counselor… and my favorite person to watch ‘The Price is Right’ show with. She is GREATLY loved & missed!”

The couple concluded their post by thanking their followers for their “kind words and prayers for our family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 10, 2019 at 5:10am PDT

The Forsyth’s emotional message was met with a round of support from fans, who had become acquainted with Grandma Duggar during her frequent appearances on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

“So sorry for your loss. Grandma Duggar will be missed by many,” one fan sent their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss,” wrote another. “Prayers for your whole family.”

“Rest in Peace Grandma Duggar,” commented a third.

“My condolences are with you and your family,” another fan wrote.

The Duggar family had announced Sunday, June 9, on their official Facebook page that Mary had passed away at the age of 78.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019,” the announcement read. “Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death.”

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years,” it continued in part. “She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother. Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtuous woman, indeed she personified these beautiful verses with her life.”

In her own post paying tribute to her grandmother, Jill (Duggar) Dillard explained that the 78-year-old had passed away “suddenly.”

Mary Duggar is survived by her daughter Deanna and son Jim Bob as well as 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.