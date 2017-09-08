Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband Austin Forsyth Reflects on Married Life

The latest Duggar son-in-law is counting his blessings and expressing his gratitude to wife, Joy-Anna.

One year and a day ago I sent Joy these flowers while I was at flight school. It’s amazing how life can change in just one year. I am so blessed to have a wife that loves Jesus and me. #Godisgood A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

In an Instagram post shared to their joint account on Thursday, the Counting On cast member shared a throwback image of wife, Joy-Anna holding a bouquet of orange flowers that he sent her last year.

“One year and a day ago I sent Joy these flowers while I was at flight school,” Forsyth captioned the image.

The 23-year-old newlywed added that he is astonished at how far the two have come in the last year, writing, “It’s amazing how life can change… I am so blessed to have a wife that loves Jesus and me.”

After tying the knot this past May, the TLC personalities announced this month that they were expecting their first child. In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the couple said they are happy and thankful.

“Every child is such a precious gift from God,” they said. “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Duggar and Forsyth, first met when his family moved to Arkansas and began attending the same church as the Duggars. After a speedy courtship and a three-month-long engagement, the two tied the knot in Rogers, Arkansas.

Counting On returns Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

