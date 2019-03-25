Josiah Duggar’s Wife Lauren Thanks Fans After Miscarriage Admission

Josiah Duggar’s wife, Lauren Swanson, is thanking Counting On fans for their support of the couple after they announced that she suffered a miscarriage.

“I just want to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, support, and for all you Mama’s out there for sharing your angel baby stories,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday alongside a framed wedding photo of the couple placed atop a piano in their home.

“It’s easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound,” she continued. “I know by y’all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials.”

She concluded by sharing a quote from the Bible. “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #enjoyingsundaytogether.

Swanson, 19, said last month that she suffered a miscarriage in October. She and Duggar, 22, opened up about the trying time in a video message at the time.

“It really was a hard time for our family going through this right after we got married,” Duggar said. “And all the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands dashed before our eyes.”

Swanson said they chose to speak publicly about their loss because “nobody really talks about it.”

“We just wanted to let y’all know that you’re not alone,” she said.

In another emotional video from earlier this month, she teared up, recalling that she “was hoping it was a bad nightmare and wishing I was going to wake up and it would all be fine.”

“It was the worst day of my life, really,” she said, although she also insisted that she was glad they’d announced the pregnancy early to their families so they could help her and Duggar through the difficult time. “We couldn’t have done it without their support,” she said.

She said Duggar was “amazing” as he “took care of me, supported me, cried with me.” She said they wrote letters to their baby and made a memory box with special mementos from the pregnancy, including a pregnancy test and the only photo they had of Swanson while she was pregnant.

“Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven!” they added.

Duggar and Swanson married on June 30, 2018 after getting engaged in March, just months after they announced their courtship in January 2018.

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.