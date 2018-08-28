Josiah Duggar Romantically Proposes to Lauren Swanson on ‘Counting On’

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson may not have courted long before deciding to tie the knot, but in Monday’s all-new episode of Counting On, Duggar clearly was convinced his now-wife was “The One.”

“Lauren and I have been courting for a couple months and the courtship is going really well,” Duggar told the camera alongside his then-courtship partner. “It seems like every day, I’m learning something new about Lauren.”

He turned to her, saying, “I’m never going to figure you out. There’s always something to learn about you.”

Swanson clearly felt likewise. “We’ve just become best friends. It’s very special,” she said. “I can be a more serious person, so Josiah complements me—”

“By livening it up a little bit,” Duggar cut in.

Even Swanson’s parents approved, with her mom telling the camera of Duggar, “I think Josiah is a great match for Lauren. He’s so thoughtful and kind. I just think he’s wonderful.”

And while the two didn’t admit it on camera around each other, leading up to the proposal the two were clearly head over heels for one another.

“I’ve only been courting Lauren for just a couple months,” Duggar said. “We’ve been really good friends over the years, but this is definitely the time and she’s definitely the one.”

Swanson likewise told producers, “If I’m away from Josiah for a day, it feels like forever.”

In the end, Duggar enlisted the help of the Swanson family to help put on a romantic proposal in a field where his future wife grew up.

“She’s grown up riding horses in this field and just spending a lot of time out there, and its actually where Mr. and Mrs. Swason got engaged,” he explained. “I just want to make sure it’s special for her.”

Duggar ended up surprising Swanson while on a walk with her father, dropping to one knee in front of some decorated hay bales and popping the question.

“I did not see this coming. I was very surprised,” Swanson said soon after the two officially got engaged. “I’m still in shock. It doesn’t seem real.”

The two tied the knot in June at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Duggar, 21, added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC