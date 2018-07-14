Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s Wedding Was Reportedly Last Minute

Newlywed couple Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding day may not have been the stuff of fairy-tales.

The Counting On stars tied the knot June 30, and despite them saying the day was perfect, it appears as if the wedding reception might not have gone as planned.

“The whole event was chaotic. Everything was messed up,” a witness told Radar Online about the party. “The organizer messed everything up for the volunteers and the venue.”

The source revealed that the chaos at the ceremony began before the couple even arrived.

“The wedding was still being set up the afternoon of,” they said.

The insider spilled that the nuptials were filmed and will be broadcast on an upcoming episode of Counting On. During the episode, Michelle Duggar will reportedly thank the wedding planner for making the wedding a hit, “but she didn’t do anything for that wedding!”

The outlet also wrote that the June “shotgun” wedding replaced their original plans to wed in a New Year’s Eve celebration, a rumor that has sparked pregnancy rumors from fans.

The couple wed on June 30 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

The pair first announced they were beginning their courtship in January. Lauren, who is eldest of eight children, was a family friend of the Duggars, even appearing on 19 Kids & Counting prior to the show’s cancellation.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Duggar told PEOPLE in January. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend… even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

After their special day, the couple shared the advice they got about marriage from Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar.

“Most importantly, both of our families emphasized how important it is to keep Christ central in our marriage,” the couple told PEOPLE Tuesday. “Marriage is a gift from God and putting Christ first is the most important thing we can do to ensure a marriage that is strong, healthy and able to withstand all the ups and downs of life.”

Counting On will return with all new episodes Monday, July 30 on TLC.