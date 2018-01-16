Josiah Duggar Might Have Finally Moved on From Marjorie Jackson

Is Josiah Duggar dating again? The 21-year-old Counting On cast member might have found a second shot at love after his failed courtship with Marjorie Jackson. A brunette woman has been by Josiah’s side during the family’s trip to Australia, and fans are convinced of their courtship.

Fans think a courtship announcement might be coming soon for Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, as the two have been side-by-side during the family’s time in Australia. They even signed books together as “Lauren and Josiah Duggar,” according to In Touch Weekly.

While some Counting On fans think they’re waiting until the new season of the reality show to announce the courtship, others think they may be waiting to announce until the couple is engaged after Josiah’s last courtship ended so poorly.

The Duggar brother courted Marjorie for four months in 2015, before abruptly ending the relationship. “Marjorie and I had a good time together,” Josiah revealed to PEOPLE in 2016. “We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.”

More than two years later, “a bit” turned into quite a while as there is still no sign of Marjorie. But fans are pretty convinced Duggar has found success in this courtship, with one Reddit user writing they’re “willing to bet Lauren will be married and pregnant this time next year.”

In other Duggar fan theories, many are convinced Jessa (Duggar) and Ben Seewald are expecting baby number three.

In a photo shared on the Duggar family’s Facebook celebrating Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo’s pregnancy announcement, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Seewald’s hand placement on Jessa’s stomach and wondered if she, too, was pregnant.

Seewald is seemingly cradling Jessa’s stomach in the photo — and paired with a loose-fitting dress, fans are convinced that Jessa is sporting what would be her third baby bump.

“So when will Jessa be making her announcement too? She totally looks preggers too!” a fan commented on Facebook.

Another agreed, writing that maybe Jessa is hiding the pregnancy so as to not “steal the spotlight” from Jessa’s sister, Joy-Anna, who is due any day now.

“Jessa does normally wear really loose tops/dresses right before announcing a pregnancy. Then she switches back to more form-fitting tops/dresses. She may be postponing an announcement so as not to take the spotlight away from Jinger at this time. But I’m willing to bet that she will be announcing her 3rd pregnancy within a month or so,” someone wrote.

Jessa and Seewald welcomed their second son, Henry — who joined big brother Spurgeon, 2 — in February 2017, so some fans think they are “overdue” for another pregnancy.

Photo credit: Instagram / @siduggar