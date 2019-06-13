Joseph and Kendra Duggar Reveal ‘1st Birthday’ Photo of Baby Garrett

As they await the arrival of their second child, Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra are celebrating their firstborn’s birthday!

The Counting On couple took to Instagram earlier this week to ring in the big celebration of their son Garrett’s first birthday, sharing a gallery of images from the celebration, including photos of the 1-year-old digging into his cake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 1st birthday Garrett,” they wrote. “I can’t believe one year ago that you entered the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily) on Jun 8, 2019 at 9:42am PDT

“You have brought so much joy just seeing you explore all of the firsts in life! You love to explore with your little fingers, little hands and little feet,” the added. “We love you so much. We know you will be such a good big brother to our new addition this November!”

Duggar and his wife had welcomed Garrett into the world on June 8, 2018, with Garrett ticking in on the scales at 7 lbs. 8 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today!” the new parents announced the birth in a statement to Us Weekly. “Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had announced that they were expecting their first child together in December of 2017, just three months after saying “I do.” They later revealed that their little one on the way was a boy.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” they revealed at the time. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

The celebration of little Garrett’s milestone birthday comes just ahead of another major milestone for the 1-year-old: he is set to become a big brother later this year.

The parents announced in April of this year that they will be expanding from a family of three to a family of four with the addition of their second child, who is set to arrive in November.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple announced the news. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

The little one on the way will join a number of other upcoming additions to the Duggar family, including the recent addition of Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald’s daughter Ivy Jane.