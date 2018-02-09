Joseph Duggar’s Wife Kendra Has Suffered From ‘a Lot of Morning Sickness’ During Pregnancy

Joseph and Kendra Duggar couldn’t be more excited to welcome their little boy, but the Counting On mother-to-be’s enthusiasm has been tempered a little by some unpleasant pregnancy symptoms.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” Kendra said in a TLC video.

Kendra said she initially thought she was “gonna have a girl,” but added that since discovering she’ll be having a boy, is “excited about all of the little outfits you can put on him and the little bowties.”

Added Joseph: “I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar.”

Since learning that she’ll be giving birth to a son, Kendra said she will add more blues to the nursery she’s put together.

“Right now, the nursery color scheme is more grays and white, but we’ll probably end up putting a little more touches of blue in there,” she explained. “We have not shopped for any baby clothes yet. I figured we’ll do that after we found out the gender, so I guess we can start now.”

“We are so excited to announce that we are having a boy!” Joseph added. “I had said that I thought we would probably have a boy, but I was still surprised that I was actually right on that.”

The TLC couple announced Saturday that they were having a boy after confirming they were pregnant in December. The couple tied the knot in September.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the TLC stars said in December. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

After Saturday’s reveal, Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, extended their congratulations to the couple.

“We are so excited for Joe and Kendra! We know they will be great parents and this little one will be such a blessing!” said the family patriarch and matriarch. “We are thankful for all of our precious grandchildren!!”

Counting On returns to TLC on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.