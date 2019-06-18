Jordyn Woods Has Some Words Before the Tristan Thompson Scandal Airs on ‘KUWTK’

The upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will finally address the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that unfolded earlier this year, and Woods spoke out to address the episode before it aired

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight this week, the model said, “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop,” she added. “And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

When asked how she thinks she’ll appear in the episodes, Woods responded, “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.”

In the trailer for the episode, which is the first in the season’s two-part finale, the family is seen finding out about the scandal, with Kim Kardashian receiving a phone call from a friend who told her, “Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night.”

“We just need to figure out what the whole full story is,” Kris Jenner tells her daughter, with Kardashian responding, “Tristan admitted it!”

“I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’” Kylie Jenner says in another clip, while Khloé Kardashian can be seen saying, “I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

The clip also saw a tearful Khloé tell the camera, “It just sucks it has to be so public.”



Woods originally spoke out about the scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk during which she said that she did attend a party at Thompson’s home but that the two did not hook up.

“I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t have even been there,” Woods said. “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom…I was drunk. I was not tipsy – I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me…No passion, no nothing.”

“I know I was trying to protect Khloé’s heart,” she added. “She doesn’t deserve this, either. People have even dehumanized her in this situation to the point where they can’t feel for here. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this, either. The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love, who has a beautiful daughter…I don’t need your situation.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Phillip Faraone