Jordyn Woods Splits With Boyfriend Devin Booker Prior to Cheating Drama With Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, reportedly split from boyfriend Devin Booker before she had a fling with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter.

Sources told Us Weekly that Woods, 21, and Booker, 22, “quietly” split before Woods hooked up with Thompson. Booker is a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, and was seen on a double date with Woods, Kendall Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Woods was seen “making out” with Thompson at a house party in Los Angles over the weekend. On Tuesday, the news broke, leading Kardashian to share several more cryptic messages on her Instagram Story. It was later reported that Jenner heard the news from Kardashian, not Woods and Woods then moved out of Jenner’s home.

An Us Weekly source said Kardashian “confronted” Woods after she heard about the cheating, but “not in person.” She also asked Thompson about the cheating rumors, and he “admitted it was true.”

Despite Jenner’s best friend being involved in the scandal, Kardashian is reportedly not holding that against her younger sister.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s big sister Kim Kardashian came to her defense after a Twitter user criticized Kardashian for going out in public days after the scandal.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo,” Kim wrote to the critic. “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT (sic)!!!”

Kardashian also unfollowed Thompson and Woods on social media, while Kendall Jenner stopped following Thompson.

Woods’ future in the Kardashian orbit is still unknown, since they are not “100 percent sure” if Jenner will cut her out of her life, a source told Us Weekly.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn,” the source said.

Thompson and Kardashian are the parents of daughter True Thompson, who was born in April 2018. Days before True was born, footage of Thompson cheating on Kardashian during her pregnancy leaked, but Kardashian tried to keep their relationship going until now.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA