Jordan Fisher Earns First Perfect Score of ‘DWTS’ Season 25

Actor Jordan Fisher and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold have officially earned the first perfect score of Dancing With the Stars Season 25!

The duo danced their way to a 30 out of 30 from the judges with a foxtrot to “You’re Welcome” from Disney’s Moana, impressing the judges with their chemistry and skill.

Fisher has been part of the Disney family for years, as he starred in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and in the network’s Teen Beach movie franchise, so it’s only fitting that his first perfect score arrived during Disney Week.

Fisher also performed the version of the song that he and Arnold danced to, and the pair even faced off in a game of Disney Trivia ahead of their performance.

“We have so much fun together,” Arnold recently told Us Weekly of working with Fisher, who added, “It’s playtime for us.”

“We both have pretty intense work ethics as well, so knowing that, neither of us has to try to get the other to work,” Fisher explained.

“We just know we’re going to do it,” Arnold added. “We’re going to put in the work necessary.”

Ultimately, actress Sasha Pieterse and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from the ballroom.

