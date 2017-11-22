How Jordan Fisher’s Girlfriend Supported Him Through ‘DWTS’

Now that he’s won Dancing With the Stars, Hamilton star Jordan Fisher is looking forward to reuniting with his girlfriend, who watched his victory from 2,000 miles away.

The 23-year-old revealed he was missing his childhood sweetheart Ellie Woods after dance partner Lindsay Arnold revealed her husband Sam Cusick was right beside her the whole season to reporters following the finale.

Sun-kissed ☀️🇺🇸 A post shared by Jordan Fisher (@jordan_fisher) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

“My husband was right at the front and jumped on the stage right after we won,” said Arnold, 23. “He came straight to me and gave me the biggest hug. He’s the backbone to everything that I do. He’s the one that I go home [to] and stress out with and cry to and be happy with and celebrate with and having him there tonight in the front row watching was just beyond.”

“I was not as lucky to have mine with me all the time,” Fisher added. He and Woods grew up together in Birmingham, Alabama and she is currently studying at the University of Alabama.

“She’s freaking out right now about 2,000 miles away,” he continued. “She’s buried in books at the moment, but it’s the same thing — being able to have somebody that you love and that loves you and can accept all of the things you have to give them after a long, hard day of rehearsal, it’s unbelievable.”

AND YOUR DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 25 WINNER IS JORDAN FISHER A post shared by Ellie Woods (@elliewoods401) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Woods may have been buried in books, but she was also freaking out over her boyfriend’s winning season, posting a picture of the two kissing to her Instagram soon after the results were announced.

“AND YOUR DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 25 WINNER IS JORDAN FISHER,” she captioned the photo.

Fisher said the experience of winning the mirrorball trophy was indescribable and that competing alongside fellow finalists Frankie Muniz and Lindsey Stirling was an honor.

“There aren’t words you can use to express — there’s something about putting in 12 weeks of work and time and energy and blood and sweat and tears into something and being rewarded like this at the end of the day,” he said. “The mirrorball is so amazing. This is so freaking cool. But the coolest part is having what we got to establish — a bond and trust and love for each other that exceeds so much in life. That’s a thing that I’m taking away from this for sure.”