‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Tells Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel ‘I Love You’ Amid First Thanksgiving Together

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel get closer with every passing day! The Property Brothers star gushed over his girlfriend after celebrating their first Thanksgiving together as a couple on Nov. 28, and he dropped a big word about the state of their relationship in the process.

The reality television star shared a series of photos of the special occasion on social media, and said “I love you” to the New Girl alum on the caption of the sweet post.

The couple seems to be enjoying a whirlwind romance since they were revealed to be dating in September.

I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo pic.twitter.com/sbqap6mXyQ — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) November 27, 2019

Scott and Deschanel started dating in September, shortly after she and husband Jacob Pechenik announced their separation. He filed for divorce soon after the actress made her new relationship public.

The couple has been spotted together in the audience of an episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 28.

Deschanel also accompanied Jonathan to his brother’s Halloween-themed wedding in October. The couple has also taken a big step in their relationship, as Life & Style reportedly revealed in early November that Scott moved some of his things into the actress’ home.

“He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” an insider told the outlet.

Her friends reportedly told her not to rush the relationship, but they can see how happy he makes her. “She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and says ‘when you know, you know,’” they added. “When they met, there was immediate chemistry and they haven’t looked back since.”

The couple met over the summer when they filmed a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings, Bones star Emily Deschanel and fellow Property Brothers twin, Drew Scott. The couple were spotted holding hands a few weeks later as they walked to a restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

“They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre – and Christmas carols,” a source told Us Weekly of their instant connection, adding they “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

“They both love music. She loves old music and he has loved learning about her favorite music. They think the same things are funny,” they added. “They live in different places and they both work a lot but when they do get together it has been a lot of fun and they are excited to see where it goes.”