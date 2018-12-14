Jon Gosselin Reveals Whether He Would Return to Reality TV

Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin has been making headlines again after a custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. However, do not expect him to turn the revived interest in his life into another reality series.

“No, it’s an easy no,” Gosselin, 41, told InTouch Weekly at We TV’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present, and Future event in Beverly Hills Tuesday night. “There were times probably five years ago where I thought, ‘I am young enough maybe I could.’ But I’m exhausted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gosselin said his DJ career has started to take off, but that has not cured his exhaustion.

“Even DJing, I’m just exhausted. I’m trying to wean my gigs out now. I’m like ‘Hey do you want my gigs?’ I’m like so tired. And I don’t care. Give me 10 percent, I’ll sell them to you,” Gosselin told InTouch. “I DJ’d for five years straight, I was full-time for a while and then went part-time — even doing IT. I’ve been working two full-time jobs for five years! Having Hannah. It’s insane.”

Gosselin and Kaye were married for more than a decade when they split in 2009. Kate, 43, received full legal custody of their 14-year-old sextuplets – Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden – and their 18-year-old twins, Cara and Mady. The family has been shaken up since Hannah began living with Gosselin in February and Collin began making regular visits.

On Dec. 4, Radar Online reported Gosselin received temporary custody of Collin after Kate did not show up to the hearing. Previously, Collin was living in a residential facility away from his other siblings because of “behavioral issues,” according to Kate.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Gosselin said he has not seen all eight of his children at once in about a year, and it did not go well.

“It was just volatile and a lot going on,” Gosselin recalled. “It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

Gosselin later added, “[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do… If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

As for Kate not showing up to court, Gosselin said it was not unexpected.

“That’s her,” Gosselin told Us Weekly. “I would never… I would always go to court, no matter what.”

If Gosselin did go back to reality television, he would have the perfect storyline available. Not only is he spending more time with two of his children, but he told Us Weekly he is thinking about marrying his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

“I’ve thought about [marriage]. We’ve talked about it,” he said. “I’ve known Colleen my whole life, so yeah. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv