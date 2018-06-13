Jon Gosselin Posts Rare Pictures of Girlfriend Colleen

There is no denying that Jon Gosselin and longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad are in love, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star taking to Instagram to post rare pictures of the two of them together.

Jon Gosselin is no longer a single man, and has not been for years, and his relationship with Colleen Conrad is apparently still going strong, the former TLC star taking his love on a date to a Def Leppard and Journey concert.

“Tailgating at the Def Leopard and Journey concert in Philly!!!!” Gosselin captioned one photo that showed him and Conrad leaning in close to one another to capture the sweet picture.

The cute, and rare, selfies continued inside the venue, with Gosselin posting a second picture, which he captioned “Def Leopard and Journey!!! Let’s go!!!” which showed the two of them in a similar pose to the first snapshot.

The photos marked the first time that Conrad made an appearance in Gosselin’s pictures since February, when the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star posted an image of himself, Conrad, and daughter Hannah celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ win.

While Gosselin and Conrad have known each other since they were children, things did not turn romantic until late 2014, according to Entertainment Tonight. Shortly after reconnecting, Conrad, a registered nurse who has two teenage children from a previous relationship, reportedly moved in with Gosselin.

Although Gosselin has managed to move on with his love life following his 2009 divorce from Kate Gosselin, he has been embattled in legal drama with his ex-wife for years, the most recent drama coming in the form of a lawsuit demanding $132,000.

According to court records, Kate, who is set to appear on a new series titled Kate Plus Date, filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband in March demanding the large sum of money, though the reasons for the lawsuit remain unknown. Jon has reportedly begun fighting the suit and has obtained a lawyer.

The couple, who quickly rose to stardom and became a thing of public fascination with their TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented their lives with their eight children – a set of twins and a set of sextuplets – have already been involved in a years-long custody battle over their children. It is believed that while Jon currently has visitation rights and Kate has full custody, daughter Hannah has been living with her father, the 14-year-old appearing in numerous photos that her father has posted on Instagram.