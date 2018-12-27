Jon Gosselin Marks Christmas Celebration With Photo of Collin and Hannah With Girlfriend’s Family

Jon Gosselin rang in the holidays not only with longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her family, but with two of his own eight children, despite his ongoing custody battle.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star shared a photo of his Christmas celebration on Instagram Wednesday, featuring his girlfriend of four years, her children Jordan and Jesse, and Gosselin’s 14-year-old children Collin and Hannah.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!” the 41-year-old wrote captioned the photo of the group smiling in front of the festively-decorated Christmas tree they documented searching for back in November.

Not involved in the celebration appeared to be Gosselin’s other six children whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Jon has admitted that he is currently estranged from the six of his kids still living with Kate, with whom he is currently involved in a custody battle surrounding son Collin.

The 14-year-old previously was living for last few years in a residential facility for what his mother described as “behavioral issues” in the past, but is living with Jon after the DJ was granted temporary sole legal and physical custody following Kate’s failure to appear at a custody hearing.

Jon told Us Weekly after being awarded custody of his son that he was excited to have another man in the house after daughter Hannah chose to begin living with him earlier this year.

“I’m excited to have a male around,” adding of his daughter’s friends, “I’m constantly surrounded by 14-year-old girls!”

As for his relationship with his other children, the reality personality admitted to Us Weekly earlier this month that he currently doesn’t have a relationship with them.

“[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” he said at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel on Dec. 11. “It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

The last time all eight children met with their dad, he continued, “It was just volatile and a lot going on. It was just not a good time.”

The TLC personality added that he does not “communicate” with Kate either.

“It’s too much right now,” he admitted.

