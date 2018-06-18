Jon Gosselin Spends Father’s Day With Daughter Hannah, Girlfriend Colleen Conrad

Jon Gosselin spent Father’s Day with two of the people closest to him — daughter Hannah and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

On Sunday, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared a photo on Instagram of himself with his daughter and longterm love after they grabbed dinner in Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the night before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday Colleen!!!” he captioned the post. “Great dinner last night with Colleen, Hannah, Nonna and Dude!!!!”

Hannah, 14, is rumored to be living with her dad after living with her mom Kate Gosselin for years after the reality TV couple’s 2009 divorce. She certainly has been spending a lot of time with him, as evidenced by recent social media posts. The rest of his children, however, have been absent from these outings.

The father-daughter duo did recently take a trip to visit her brother Collin as he celebrated his 14th birthday. The rarely-seen Gosselin son lives away from his family at a residential home for children with special needs, although his diagnosis has never been shared publicly.

As for Gosselin’s relationship with Conrad, the two have been dating since 2014, although they previously knew each other platonically.

Gosselin has largely been estranged from his children following his highly-publicized split from their mother.

In August 2016, 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara Gosselin told PEOPLE that they hadn’t been speaking to their father for some time, despite his ongoing custody battle with mom Kate.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

But it appears Hannah has mended any kind of rift with her father that existed, posting a collage of photos of them together in honor of Father’s Day Sunday.

“Happy Fathers Day Dad,” she wrote. “I love you so much your the best dad anyone could ever ask for I love our late night ice cream runs together your the best.”