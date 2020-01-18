Jon Gosselin Claps Back at ‘All the Haters’ With His Latest DJ Outing Amid Drama With Ex-Wife Kate

Jon Gosselin wants everyone to know he can still get the party started. The former reality show star has gone back to DJing, and he shared a few shots of his recent gig in an Instagram story. As noted by InTouch Weekly, the first snap was of his high-end DJ gear, but it was the second one that ended up turning a few heads.

“To all the haters! Packed already,” Gosselin wrote over a photo of the crowd.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star first got interested in DJing after divorcing his wife, and has since landed regular gigs as the DJ for events in the Pennsylvania area.

This isn’t the first time Gosselin has used his Instagram to do a little bit of self-promotion. Back in December, he posted another shot of his gear, along with the announcement that he’d be spinning the tables “for the next three hours.”

Gosselin spoke to Entertainment Tonight back in 2017 about his side-hustle, which at the time was at the Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, NJ.

“I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion,” Gosselin said. “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

He wasn’t just the DJ back then, either. When he wasn’t in the booth, he was part of the club’s male strip performance, the Men Untamed Revue Show, which he called “a blessing.”

“Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

In-between DJ sets, his son, Conrad, documented their trip acquiring the family Christmas tree over the holidays. It was a lighthearted moment, given the long history of drama between Jon and Kate Gosselin. Just a few weeks prior, Jon Gosselin talked about how much he hated the fact he couldn’t spend Thanksgiving with his kids.

According to InTouch Weekly, a source close to the situation said that “Jon doesn’t really care what Kate Gosselin has to say anymore,” in regards to his Thanksgiving trip to St. Croix. “He took his girlfriend Colleen, who he refers to as drama-free, a deliberate jab at Kate. He heard that some of the kids were jealous that they didn’t get to go, but that’s out of his hands, for now anyway.”