Jon Gosselin Celebrates July 4th in Photo With Daughter Hannah

Jon Gosselin is celebrating July 4th with daughter Hannah at his side.

On Wednesday, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared a photo on Instagram of himself with his 14-year-old daughter to ring in the country’s 242nd year of independence.

“Happy 4th of July!!!” he captioned the post along with an American flag emoji, which showed them standing in front of an American flag.

The father-daughter duo has been spending plenty of time together in recent weeks, sparking rumors that Hannah may be living with her father rather than with her mother and seven siblings following Gosselin’s divorce from Kate in 2009. The former couple’s contentious split led to a years-long custody battle over their sextuplets and twins, and although Kate currently has full custody of all eight of their children, recent social media posts have shown Hannah spending time with her father without her siblings.

Most recently, Hannah was pictured celebrating Father’s Day with Gosselin and his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared a photo of himself, Hannah, and Conrad after they grabbed dinner in Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hannah also shared a collage of photos of herself and her father.

“Happy Fathers Day Dad. I love you so much your the best dad anyone could ever ask for I love our late night ice cream runs together your the best,” she wrote.

Prior to that, the father-daughter duo spent a long weekend together to celebrate Hannah’s 14th birthday, with Gosselin sharing photos of them getting dinner at Moe’s Southwest Grill. They even took a trip to visit Collin, who lives away from the rest of his family at a residential home for children with special needs. Gosselin had previously commented on Kate’s decision to send Collin away, claiming that he was “left in the dark” when it came to Collin and his other children.

Although Gosselin has not commented on his current relationship with Hannah or whether she is living with him, it is believed that she may have begun living with him as early as August 2017 when she refused to return to her mother’s house.

During that same month, police were called to an orthodontist’s office after an altercation broke out between Gosselin and Kate when the parents could not agree as to who would be taking one of their children home following the dentist appointment. The child, who many fans believed to be Hannah, ultimately returned home with Gosselin.