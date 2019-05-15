Jon Gosselin Blasts Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin After Her Reality TV Show Is Announced

Jon Gosselin’s reaction to ex-wife Kate’s new reality dating show is ice cold.

After the trailer for TLC’s Kate Plus Date dropped Tuesday, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star opened up about his feelings on the show the following day during an HLN interview.

When asked how he took the news that his ex would be dating on reality TV, Gosselin replied, “To each their own. Whatever keeps the lights on.”

During their peak of fame in 2009, the Gosselins’ divorce made front pages amid a messy split, but now, Gosselin explained he was not looking for anymore time in the spotlight.

“I just work a normal job,” he said. “I kind of stay out of the limelight.”

The former TLC personality has made headlines recently as a DJ, but said of his role behind the booth, “I haven’t been on reality TV in, like, 10 years. I do some DJing but it doesn’t bring the limelight like it did 10 years ago.”

Gosselin and Kate share eight children together, 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Joel, Aaden, Leah, and Alexis, but the former TLC star revealed that not all of the children will be featured on Kate Plus Date.

“Two of the kids live with me, Hannah and Collin, so they won’t be on the show,” he explained. “They live with me and my girlfriend Colleen. We have a house right down from Kate’s house.”

“The twins are going off to college and the other 4 are living with Kate,” he continued, adding of his strained relationship with many of his children, “I see them but I really don’t have any interaction with the other six. Colin had one visitation with his siblings since he’s been back. We’re working on that.”

While the younger Gosselin siblings won’t have as much of a role on the new dating show, Cara and Mady are taking the center stage in their mom’s search for love, working alongside professional matchmakers to find a love connection.

During the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in February, Kate opened up about the experience. “They were strictly blind dates, but I didn’t even know, really, their names, until minutes before,” she said. “A lot of the awkwardness, uncomfortable terrified reactions came from the fact that they were hit or miss. It’s a very difficult concept, and this is a very real show in that I am really looking for someone.”

Kate Plus Date premieres June 10 on TLC.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images