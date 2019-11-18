Jon Gosselin Says He’s Been ‘Fighting to Get My Kids off TV Forever’

Jon Gosselin is speaking out against ex-wife Kate Gosselin and her decision to continue broadcasting their eight children’s lives on TV after the Jon & Kate Plus 8 couple divorced in 2009, claiming in a sneak peek clip of Monday’s Dr. Oz Show interview that he has been “fighting” to get them out of the public eye for a decade now.

The former reality star claims ex Kate’s “belief system is skewed,” especially when it comes to their children together — 19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara, and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, Leah, and Aaden.

“I believe her intentions in the beginning were good intentions, bringing kids into the world. That she fought to have these kids,” Jon says in the preview clip. “But I think once fame and money got involved it twisted her belief system.”

“On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever,” he added, referencing not just Jon & Kate Plus 8, but also Kate Plus 8.

Jon has been speaking out openly against his ex-wife for the first time after the expiration of a gag order tied to their divorce, claiming in a Daily Mail interview recently that Kate had “caged” their son Collin in a facility for youth with special needs, only visiting him three times over the years.

“Kate is not doing the shows for her family, Kate is doing it for herself,” he added. “She’s narcissistic and selfish. That’s it. Period. All of this is for her – Kate Plus 8, Kate Plus Date, it’s her name first.”

“She always speaks for the children. They say this, they want to do this – unicorns, rainbows and look, flying pigs. It’s all lies. They all have voices,” he went on to say, adding, “I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.”

While Collin and Hannah now live with their father, the rest of Jon’s children are currently estranged from him, which Jon claims is his ex’s fault.

“I think Kate has really poisoned my children’s minds against me,” he told the outlet. “She’s put stuff in their minds about my personality. I never cheated on my wife, I’m not a monster, I love my children more than anything.”

“I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now,” Kate told PEOPLE in response to her ex-husband’s Dr. Oz interview. “However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known.”

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark Bellas