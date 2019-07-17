John David and Abbie Duggar Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

John David and Abbie (Burnett) Duggar are celebrating their love. After celebrating five months of marriage in April, the Counting On couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16 to mark another major milestone in their relationship: exactly one year ago they had become engaged!

“1 year ago today, we got engaged!!!” the couple captioned a gallery of images from the special day. “Living in love together only gets sweeter with each passing day!”

Of course, many of the couple’s nearly 350,000 followers were eager to help them celebrate and chimed in with kind words in the comments section.

“You guys are so perfect for each other!” Austin and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth commented on the post, adding a series of heart eyes emojis.

“Y’all are adorable! Happy engagement anniversary!” Anna Duggar wrote.

“WOW!!! a year already?” a fan asked in disbelief. “Congratulations you too!!!!”

“Seriously one of the cutest proposals!” another added.

After meeting through a mutual missions project and enjoying a brief courtship, Duggar and Burnett became engaged in July of 2018 in front of a number of vintage planes, a heart made of rose petals, and an awning reading, “Abbie, will you marry me?”

“You know life’s been wonderful since about, what, May 6. We started flying. That was the first thing we really did together,” Duggar said during the proposal. “So anyway, I wanted to know if you wanted to keep flying with me?”

After saying that she would “love to keep flying with” Duggar, the couple formally announced their engagement in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. It was a special moment to share together,” they said. “One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

Just months later, in November of 2018, Duggar and Burnett said “I do” in an elaborate ceremony in Abbie’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

Now a half-year into marriage, many fans are eagerly awaiting the news that they are taking the next step by welcoming their first child. The couple’s recent months-long Instagram silence even sparked speculation that they were joining the number of other Counting On couples with a little one on the way. However, Duggar and Burnett have not yet announced a pregnancy.