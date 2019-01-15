Joey Fatone Responds to Speculation He Is Rabbit on ‘The Masked Singer’

Joey Fatone has officially responded to the speculation that he is the Rabbit on The Masked Singer, Fox’s new hit reality competition series.

Us Weekly reports that some of their staffers felt strongly about the possibility that the NSYNC member was inside the rabbit suit on the series that features celebrities performing songs while disguised.

Fatone has now responded to the guesses, and he claims that he is not the singer inside the bunny suit.

“I’m here to set the record straight, people! My twitter was blowing up beyond belief,” he told the outlet. “It’s really funny! I’m not the rabbit. I wanted to be a judge! Why wasn’t I called?”

Us Weekly staff members were not the only ones who thought that Fatone might be the Rabbit, as many social media users also chimed in to say that they thought he might be.

If the Rabbit isn’t Joey Fatone, then idk. I’m like 10000000% certain. #maskedsinger — Tim Cyphers〽️ (@tcyp11) January 10, 2019

“I’m thinking the rabbit is maybe Joey Fatone from *NSYNC or AJ Mclean from Backstreet Boys??” one fan tweeted.

“I’m guessing Joey Fatone from *NSYNC,” another person commented. “It sounds like him and Rabbit said he’s in a band. Also, wasn’t he in a music video at a Carousel? Also, the judges said he was pretty tall. #TheMaskedSinger.”

“The rabbit is Joey Fatone. He literally said ‘it’s gonna be me’ and the straight jacket is from a video,” someone else said, very confident in their guess.

“Rabbit on The Masked Singer is Joey Fatone!! I know him too well!!’ one other social media user wrote.

While many were certain that Fatone was the rabbit, there have been other fans who believe that series judge Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg — a member of New Kids on the Block — might be the rabbit.

“It would be amazing if that happened,” Fatone said of the theory.

Notably, there are also some who think that the Rabbit might be Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, citing the fact that he wore a mask in the group’s “Everybody” video.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.