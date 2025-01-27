Joe Gatto Reveals Whether He’ll Return to ‘Impractical Jokers’

Joe Gatto isn’t plotting a TV reunion with the Tenderloins anytime soon. Three years after stepping away from Impractical Jokers, the comedian addressed the possibility of one day rejoining James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano on TBS’ hit hidden-camera prank show, telling The Wrap that he has no plans to return to Impractical Jokers.

“I am not going to guest on my own show. It does not feel right, and I cannot commit to coming back to it,” Gatto said. “I’ve moved on from the show, the show has moved on from me. I am so removed from it.”

Gatto added that he “told all the jokes” he wanted to tell during his 300 episodes on the show and that he and his former costars are “still friends, just not friends from work anymore.” However, Gatto didn’t rule out possibly one day returning to Impractical Jokes, which is currently in its 11th season, when the show finally comes to an end.

“I would of course love to close it in a fun way. We talked about that a little bit. I would say it is definitely not the end of me collaborating with those guys,” he said. “We have been doing it for decades before that and we will be doing it for decades after. We work on little side things here and there together. I love working with them. So who knows?”

Impractical Jokers premiered on truTV in December 2011 and followed the Tenderloins – a troupe of life-long friends consisting of Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano – as they take dares to hilariously dangerous levels. Gatto had been a staple on the show for 10 years before announcing in late December 2021 that he would be stepping away from the series due to “personal issues,” noting that he and his wife Bessie had “decided to amicably part ways.”

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” he told fans. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Gatto added that “outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”

In September 2023, Gatto revealed that he and his wife, whom he married in 2013, had reconciled through “compassion, forgiveness and an open heart.”

As Impractical Jokers forged ahead without him, Gatto embarked on a solo comedy career, kicking off his Night of Comedy tour. Most recently, he launched his first-ever stand-up special, Messing with People. The Hulu title was filmed at Long Island’s Paramount Theater, the first venue he played on his tour.