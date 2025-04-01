‘Fix My Frankenhouse’s Mike and Denese Butler Tease ‘Wow Effect’ of HGTV Show’s Season 2 (Exclusive)

Mike and Denese Butler are taking on more “hodge-podge properties” as they go for the renovation re-do in Season 2 of Fix My Frankenhouse.



Ahead of the April 2 premiere of the HGTV show’s new eight-episode season, the Boston-based home renovation experts and husband-wife team opened up to PopCulture.com about the “wow effect” they’re bringing this season.



“You’re still going to see hodge-podge properties with odd additions … the wonky layouts, but I almost feel like they’re worse this season,” Denese told PopCulture. Mike agreed that viewers will see “bigger design decisions” from them this season, leading to “a lot more” of a “wow effect.”



Having attracted more than 11.7 million viewers to the first season of Fix My Frankenhouse, Denese joked that filming Season 2 was a lot like having a second child. “Baby number two is like you know what you’re doing, you can juggle three balls at once,” she said. “And I feel like that’s how Season 2 felt for us.”

Another “big factor” in upping the ante of Season 2 was Mike quitting his corporate job to go “all in” on the Frankenhouse biz. “It was nerve-racking, but at the end of the day [it was] the right choice,” Mike told PopCulture. “It gives us a good balance [and] allows us to focus more on our clients, our family life … and trying to do a good job.”



Denese confessed that she long had hoped her husband would quit his job to focus on their business together, but when he told her he was finally ready to take the plunge, she fully realized how big of a step they were just taking. “I felt like I was on a roller coaster that just went down and my stomach dropped,” she recalled. “Like, he’s serious about this. He’s actually gonna do this.”



Fans will get to see all the “confidence” and “faith” the two have in their now full-time work together as they take on some truly challenging renovations in Season 2 — including a home from the 1700s that was “mashed together” with a 2000s addition. “We had to get very creative,” Mike teased of the projects to come.



Fix My Frankenhouse Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.