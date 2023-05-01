Joe Gatto Reunites With 'Impractical Jokers' Castmates

Fans attending the Impractical Jokers' April 29 show at the Wang Theater in Boston were in for a treat when a complete Tenderloins reunion was staged. More than a year after Joe Gatto announced his exit from truTV's hit comedy show Impractical Jokers, he reunited with former co-stars and longtime friends James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano during the Friday show.

Gatto documented the hilarious day for his fans in a YouTube video, which showed him arriving at the airport as he revealed, "So, the boys have a show in Boston. I'm at the airport. Let's go say hello to my three life-long friends." Unfortunately, making it to the stage was no easy feat for Gatto, who had to endure the long walk through the airport, quickly finding himself envious of the kids being pushed around in strollers as he lamented, "it's a far walk. It's kind of bulls-." Although Gatto has been absent from Impractical Jokers, he made it clear that he hasn't forgotten his hilarious antics. After arriving at the Wang Theater, Gatto gave fans a tour of the dressing room, taking it upon himself to go into the refrigerator and shake up a soda before noticing the box of donuts that were delivered for Q, Sal, and Murr. Gatto helped himself to a bite out of a few before returning them to the box. He eventually reunited with his former co-stars backstage before crashing the stage later in the night.

"A special thanks to a person here tonight without whom Impractical Jokers would not be possible. Ladies and gentlemen, please give a hand for Mr. Joe Gatto," Murr introduced Gatto to a crowd of clapping and cheering attendees. Gatto didn't hesitate to strut onto the stage, jumping up and down, before taking a moment to hug each of his friends. Addressing the crowd, he said, "what up? Impractical Jokers! I know them! I know them! Long time, no see. How you guys been?" Murr joked that it was "the first time I've seen him in two years," before Gatto asked, "are you guys still friends?"

Sharing the reunion on Instagram, Gatto wrote that he "had so much fun seeing the boys perform in Boston and also getting to crash the stage to surprise the fans," adding in a later post that he "bumped into some of my life long friends up here in Boston tonight. Love you brothers. Great show." On his own account, Murr said it was "the best of times."

Impractical Jokers initially premiered on truTV in December 2011. Gatto had been a staple on the show for 10 years before announcing in late December 2021 that he would be stepping away from the series due to "personal issues," noting that he and his wife Bessie have "decided to amicably part ways." While Gatto is no longer part of Impractical Jokers, he has continued to perform standup comedy. The remainder of the Tenderloins, meanwhile, are currently in the middle of their Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.