'Impractical Jokers': Joe Gatto Makes Big Announcement in Wake of Exit

Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto just shared some big news with his fans. On Instagram, Gatto announced a big comedy tour that will take him all across the United States and Canada. His announcement comes nearly a year after he announced his departure from Impractical Jokers.

Gatto revealed that his Night of Comedy tour will kick off on Jan. 6 in Victoria, British Columbia. He'll then travel to several cities across Canada and the United States, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, El Paso, and Raleigh. The comedian will wrap up the tour on April 23 in Rochester, Minnesota. In a video, he explained that people have been asking him when he'll be in their city. So, he wanted to hit up enough cities during his next comedy tour. Gatto captioned the video with, "You've asked, I'm delivering. Thanks so much to all the amazing fans that have come out to laugh and support me. Much love to you all. Let's keep it going!"

As previously mentioned, this announcement comes about a year after he revealed that he was leaving Impractical Jokers. At the same time, he also shared that he was getting a divorce from his wife, Bessy. He took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers. Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

Gatto continued to write that Impractical Jokers would be continuing without him and would still feature Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and Brian Quinn. He added, "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."