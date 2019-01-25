Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Baby Crew’s Passport Photos

Chip Gaines went above and beyond to make sure his 7-month-old son had a proper passport photo!

The Fixer Upper star and his wife, Joanna Gaines, recently took a trip to the post office to get new passport photos of their infant son, and as any parent knows, the process was not an easy one.

Luckily, Gaines appeared to have fun holding his son up, making silly faces and enjoying the process as Crew giggled and Joanna snapped photos.

“Baby Crew getting his passport photos!” she captioned photos shared on Instagram this week. “Nice work [Chip].”

The couple welcomed their fifth baby in July, adding him to their family, which includes big brothers and sisters Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie. Since then, the family has been spending some time together decompressing since the end of Fixer Upper.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” Joanna told Parade magazine this moonth. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

She added, “Since bringing home Crew [in July 2018], I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!”

That doesn’t mean Joanna hasn’t been hard at work, announcing last week the upcoming debut of her children’s book, which she wrote with her four older children.

“In We Are the Gardeners, Joanna and the kids chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden. From their failed endeavors, obstacles to overcome (bunnies that eat everything!), and all the knowledge they’ve gained along the way, the Gaines family shares how they learned to grow a happy, successful garden,” a summary on the book’s website reads. “As it turns out, trying something new isn’t always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward. There are always new lessons waiting to be learned in the garden!”

And of course, the couple is still working on the launch of their Magnolia TV network, which will be a partnership with Discovery.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement back in November. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

We just can’t get enough Gaines!