Joanna Gaines to Appear on New HGTV Show After End of ‘Fixer Upper’

Fixer Upper fans won’t have to say goodbye to Chip and Joanna Gaines just yet.

While the hit HGTV show’s series finale is set to air April 3, the Gaineses won’t be gone from your TV for long. The couple will appear on a spin-off of their show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, which will begin airing the next week on April 10, making sure no one goes into shiplap withdrawal.

Each of the 15 30-minute episodes of the new series will air after a rerun of its corresponding Fixer Upper episode, and will give fans a deeper look into Joanna’s full design process — everything from meeting the homeowners to a behind-the-scenes look at her styling tips.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Viewers will be able to get into the depths with Joanna, learning how she decides upon everything from paint colors to personalized style choices that give all of her rooms that extra something.

“Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer upper we design,” Chip told the publication. “Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.”

HGTV also released a teaser trailer and aired a sneak peak of the new show in March 2017, when Joanna answered her fans’ burning question: What goes on in the rooms not filmed by the cameras after the reveal?

“Most of the time when it’s the reveal, people wonder, what about the other bedrooms? Well, this is one of the bedrooms,” she says standing a room filled with rugs, tarps, tools, buckets and bins.

That doesn’t mean the unseen areas haven’t gotten a full makeover, however.

“It’s finished. We’ve got a new light fixture in here, we’ve got all new trim and paint,” she continues. “It’s really pretty, except all of my stuff is in here. So typically two to three of the rooms you don’t see in the reveal look just like this.”

The Gaineses announced that the ongoing fifth season of Fixer Upper would be their last in September. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” they wrote on their blog at the time. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their fifth child together, showing a photo of the HGTV mom-to-be’s growing baby bump alongside the belly of her husband.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under the photo.

The two are already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Behind the Design premieres Tuesday April 10.

Photo credit: Facebook/Fixer Upper