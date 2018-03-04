‘Fixer Upper’ Personality Joanna Gaines Shows off Growing Baby Bump at Golfing Event

Fixer Upper personality Joanna Gaines showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying a fun-filled weekend with husband Chip as the two attended a glitzy fundraising gala and golf tournament to support the Tim Tebow Foundation.

While celebrating for the cause on Friday, Gaines showed off her growing baby bump while on the golf course in sporting attire and in a gown while at the gala.

“What an amaizng (sic) weekend with the [Tim Tebow Foundation]. Thank you for giving hope and love to so many,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of images chronicling the weekend event.

Gaines also shared the images to her Twitter, with many of her fans complimenting her on her glowing appearance and growing baby bump.

What an amaizng weekend with the @TimTebow Foundation ✨ Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018 pic.twitter.com/zLALit9BjE — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) March 4, 2018

The money raised for the weekend’s event will go toward the foundation’s mission to help children in need around the world, with Tebow revealing in his website’s statement that it’s for those who can’t fight for themselves.

The Gaines family and Tebow are good friends as they invited the former NFL quarterback to help them transform a run-down Waco, Texas, house for an episode of Fixer Upper into an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant home for a couple and their two wheelchair-bound sons.

The dynamic trio not only designed a beautiful and functional home for the family of four, but ensured it met their immediate needs. The Make-A-Wish Foundation had pitched in by designing a wheelchair-friendly backyard for the family’s two sons, which included a race track, playhouse and supersized soccer pitch.

While the HGTV series is ending April 3, it was announced last week that the couple will appear on a spin-off of their show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, which will begin airing the week after the series finale on April 10, ensuring there is no shiplap withdrawal.

As previously reported, the new series will span 15 episodes with a running time of 30 minutes and air after rerun of its corresponding Fixer Upper episode, giving fans a deeper look into the Gaines’ full design process, including stories with the homeowners and a behind-the-scenes look at Joanna’s styling tips.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Viewers will be able to get into the depths with the pregnant Gaines matriarch, learning how she decides upon everything from paint colors to personalized style choices that give all of her rooms that extra something.

The couple announced in January they were expecting their fifth child together, showing a photo of the HGTV mom-to-be’s growing baby bump alongside the belly of her husband.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under the photo.

The two are already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Behind the Design premieres Tuesday April 10.