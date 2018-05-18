Jinger Duggar’s Latest Pregnancy Photo Shows Baby Vuolo Is Almost Ready to Make Her Debut

Jinger Vuolo is currently expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, and the mom-to-be has continued to share updates with fans during her pregnancy journey.

Her latest comes at the 31-week mark of her pregnancy, with the 24-year-old posting a shot of herself posing next to a chalkboard that read “Baby is the size of a…pineapple.”

“Baby Girl Vuolo,” Jinger captioned the happy snap.

Jinger and Jeremy were recently surprised with a baby shower by their friends, with the reality personality sharing a photo of the day on her Instagram account.

The image sees Jinger and Jeremy sitting together as they unwrap a colorful selection of presents, with a pink flower made of balloons on the wall behind them.

“My dear friends Juan & Margarita surprised me with a celebration last night for our little girl,” Jinger captioned the snap. “We felt so honored, cared for, and loved by our friends and family!”

In April, the couple revealed that they were having a girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL!” they wrote on their blog. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

While Jinger isn’t a mom just yet, Jeremy still celebrated his wife on Mother’s Day, posting photos from the couple’s pregnancy reveal along with a sweet caption.

“To my favorite person in the world: our little girl has no idea just how blessed she is to be your child, though I suppose she’ll find out soon enough,” he wrote. “I love you, @jingervuolo; Happy Mother’s Day.”

In March, Jinger shared with Us Weekly that her husband can’t wait to become a dad.

“Jeremy is so happy,” she said. “He’s just so excited that he’s gonna be a dad at this point.”

The Counting On star added, “It’s just been so sweet with me and Jeremy. He just gets so excited when he thinks about us having a baby and last night he could feel the baby kicking for the first time and he was just thrilled. He was like, ‘This is amazing. I can actually feel the baby.’”

As for how the mom-to-be is feeling, Jinger shared, “I’m trying to just enjoy the pregnancy and I know that when that baby comes I’m going to be super excited to see it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jingervuolo