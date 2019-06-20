Jinger Vuolo Posts Full Family Photo After Late Grandma Mary’s Funeral Service, and Fans Show Full Support

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is taking comfort in family following the death of Grandma Mary Duggar.

Following the Monday, June 17 funeral service for Jim Bob’s late mother, the Counting On star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself, husband Jeremy Vuolo, their 11-month-old daughter Felicity Nicole, and Duggar family matriarch and patriarch Jim Bob and Michelle.

“It has been an emotional week for us with the loss of our precious Grandma Mary,” Vuolo captioned the photo. “Thankful that we were able to be with our family during this difficult time. We shed many tears, and reminisced the countless memories we shared with her.”

“The recurring theme that stood out this week was that of Grandma’s steadfast devotion to Christ,” she continued. “What a godly legacy she leaves behind. We miss her.”

The touching post was met with a resounding message of love and support from Vuolo’s 1.1 million followers, who flocked to the comments section to send their condolences in the wake of the family’s tragic loss.

“Beautiful picture! May God be with you and family during this hard time,” one person wrote.

“Nothing prepares the heart for the loss of a loved one,” a second fan commented. “The knowledge that you will be reunited again one day will give you peace.”

“How wonderful to have family surrounding you working hard to honor the Lord as you mourn the loss of a woman who worked hard to honor the Lord,” another commented. “A Godly legacy she leaves indeed – still praying for your sweet family.”

Following her grandmother’s June 9 death, Vuolo had been among the members of her family to take to social media to pay their respects, sharing a lengthy message in which she recalled her fondest memories of her.

“She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world!” she wrote in part.

“She was always there for her family, and was so sacrificial in her service toward us. She will be greatly missed,” she added. “Thank you for your prayers for our family during this immensely difficult time.”

Grandma Mary passed away on June 9 at the age of 78 of an accidental drowning at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. She had become beloved among fans of the Duggar family due to her frequent appearances on 19 Kids and Counting and later Counting On.

Grandma Mary is survived by her two children, Deanna and Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, with several more on the way.