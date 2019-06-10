Jinger Duggar Vuolo Reveals Heartbreaking Post After Grandma Mary Duggar Dies at 78

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is paying tribute to her late grandmother, Mary Duggar, following her sudden death at the age of 78.

The Counting On star took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a heartbreaking tribute honoring Mary, Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar’s mother, who passed away on Sunday, June 9.

Remembering her as a “grandma, counselor, friend,” Duggar shared a gallery of images showing herself, as well as daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo, with Mary.

“Yesterday, this precious woman went home to be with Jesus,” Duggar’s post began. “Our hearts are broken, yet at peace, knowing that she is now in glory with her Savior.”

“She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world!” she continued. “She loved the Lord more than anything, and thus shared the hope of Jesus Christ with everyone who crossed her path. She was always there for her family, and was so sacrificial in her service toward us. She will be greatly missed.”

“Thank you for your prayers for our family during this immensely difficult time,” Duggar’s post continued.

In the family’s official statement, shared to their official Facebook page, they remembered Mary as “a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

“Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for being the broker who put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale,” the post read in part. “Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years.”

The family did not specify the cause of Mary’s death, though in her tribute to her late grandmother, Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote that Mary had died “suddenly.”

Marry is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several more grandchildren on the way, including the upcoming arrivals for expecting parents Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, Lauren Duggar, and husband Josiah Duggar, Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar, and Amy Duggar King and husband Dillon King.