Jinger Duggar Says She’s Scared of ‘Labor’ Amid Rumors She’s Given Birth

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is just weeks away from welcoming her first child, and the mom-to-be has admitted that she’s a little bit nervous about giving birth.

“I get scared thinking about birth and labor,” she said in a sneak peek of a new season of Counting On.

As she and husband Jeremy Vuolo attended a class, Jeremy admitted, “I don’t know much about birth.”

The clip also sees Jinger and Jeremy reveal their pregnancy news to Jinger’s family, as well as a peek of them learning their baby’s gender and a gender reveal party complete with a neon sign.

While Jinger likely knows plenty about babies thanks to her siblings, nieces and nephews, giving birth is one thing she hasn’t experienced.

The Vuolos announced Jinger’s pregnancy in January and shared in April that they are expecting a baby girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

The next day, their friends surprised them with a baby shower, taking Jinger shopping and organizing a party for the couple.

“The shower was an amazing time of celebrating our new arrival with loved ones,” the Vuolos said of the day. “Our friends, Juan and Margarita, were so generous to organize and host the shower and we were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtful generosity of everyone.”

On Tuesday, Jinger posted a photo update on the status of her baby, posing next to a chalkboard that read, “Baby is the size of a…pumpkin!”

The board also announced that the 24-year-old is 38 weeks pregnant.

“Almost there!” Jinger captioned the snap. “[Baby] Vuolo #38weeks4days @jeremy_vuolo and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl!”

Some fans are speculating that Jinger has already given birth, thanks to a photo Jeremy posted on June 23 of himself with his pregnant wife, his hand on her stomach as the pair poses outdoors.

“ETA: soon,” he wrote, leading some followers to believe that Jinger was in labor.

However, Jinger does seem to still be pregnant, as Jeremy shared a black-and-white photo over the weekend of a very pregnant Jinger cradling her bump with a caption that read, “Blessed.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jingervuolo