Jinger Duggar Purchases California Home for $1.9 Million

The 'Counting On' star and her husband purchased the home after putting their former Los Angeles house on the market back in June.

Jinger Duggar and her family are on the move! Five years after settling down in the sunny state of California, the former Counting On star and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have reportedly purchased the Tudor-style house in Santa Clarita, California they had recently been renting.

The couple reportedly shelled out $1.9 million for the property, which is located in the Newhall community, according to Realtor.com. The property previously belonged to The Master's University and Seminary, which purchased the home in 2022 for $1.75 million. After moving to California in 2019 and moving "multiple times in the last five years," according to Duggar, the couple seemingly fell in love with the home after renting it as Vuolo pursues graduate studies at the university.

The Vuolos' new home is plenty spacious for their family – Duggar and Vuolo are parents to daughters Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3. Built in 1980, the 4,696 square foot house sits on five acres of land and boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms and features two fireplaces. Duggar and her husband reportedly secured a loan of $1.52 million to finance the purchase.

Duggar is best known for her time on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, which chronicled the lives of her parents, JimBob and Michelle Duggar, and their 19 children, who were raised with the fundamentalist Christian teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Since stepping away from the show, Duggar has opened up about her upbringing and her decision to reevaluate it.

"I'm grateful for my childhood. It was not perfect. I shared a lot of difficulties that I struggled with throughout my childhood, but at the end of the day, I'm grateful for my parents," she said during a June episode of the Unplanned podcast, adding that she was "really afraid of the thought of having as many [kids] as possible, but that was my destiny. That was gonna be it. I was gonna get married and have a lot of kids."

Duggar and her husband eventually picked up their lives in Arkansas, where the Duggar family is based, and headed to Laredo, Texas. However, the couple announced in 2019 that "through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master's Seminary." The couple officially relocated that year and have remained in California ever since, purchasing a home in Los Angeles for $830,000 in August 2022. In Touch Weekly reported in June that they listed the home for $899,999.

As for their most recent move, Vuolo said during a recent episode of their The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast that was "overwhelming due to the sense of unsettledness and living out of boxes." He and Duggar added that "having kids makes moving more challenging," but their daughters "have been adjusting well to the new house."