Jinger Duggar Opens up About Getting Ready for Her First Baby

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are just getting started when it comes to getting ready for the birth of their first baby.

The Counting On cast member is 22 weeks pregnant with her first baby, and she and Jeremy couldn’t be more excited to welcome their bundle of joy into the family in just a few months.

“At this point we haven’t done too much prep,” Jinger admitted to Us Weekly Wednesday. “Now that I’m halfway through my pregnancy, we haven’t really collected anything. A friend of ours had some stuff they were getting rid of, so that was really nice because they were able to give us baby swings and things like that that we needed, but we haven’t started on anything as far as prep for the baby.”

While they might not be fully nested quite yet, they can’t express how happy they are to be expecting.

“Jeremy is so happy. He’s just so excited that he’s gonna be a dad at this point,” Jinger said.

As for how she’s feeling, Jinger explained, “I’m trying to just enjoy the pregnancy and I know that when that baby comes I’m going to be super excited to see it.”

“It’s just been so sweet with me and Jeremy. He just gets so excited when he thinks about us having a baby and last night he could feel the baby kicking for the first time and he was just thrilled. He was like, ‘This is amazing. I can actually feel the baby,’” she continued.

Jinger and Jeremy announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

The pregnancy has been a dream come true for 24-year-old Jinger, who is the sixth-oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s litter of kids. She and Jeremy say they’ve been eager to start a family since their engagement in 2016.

“I love kids,” Jeremy, a pastor, said at the time. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”

However, the pair isn’t necessarily looking to add as many members to their family as Jinger’s family. “I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many,” he explained. “We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

The Counting On season finale airs Monday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

