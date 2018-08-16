Jinger Duggar Mommy-Shamed After Sharing New Photo of Daughter Felicity

The newest Duggar family addition may only be a few weeks old, but little Felicity Nicole Vuolo is already causing mommy-shamers to flock to mom Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s Instagram account.

The Duggar family just cannot seem to escape the mom-shamers, and new mom Jinger is no exception. On Tuesday, Vuolo took to Instagram to share a sweet new snap of newborn Felicity napping in her car seat, and while nothing outwardly stands out as dangerous, a handful of people were eager to point out some mommy no-nos.

As is the case with most car seat-related pictures, commenters were quick to scold Jinger about little Felicity’s positioning, some claiming that the straps were not properly secured. Other commenters stated that the three-and-a-half-weeks-old face appeared to be “dirty,” which is actually just baby acne, something that is common among newborns. For others, the biggest concern was the cute headband completing the infant’s outfit, which some claimed posed to be a suffocation hazard.

Vuolo, who welcomed baby Felicity in July with husband Jeremy, resorted to disabling the comments on the post to ward off the mom-shamers.

Unfortunately for the Duggars, mom-shaming has become a sort of epidemic among fans of the family, who frequently flock to the family’s social media accounts to point out the parenting flaws depicted in pictures of the littlest members of the family.

In May, former Counting On cast member Jill (Duggar) Dillard faced harsh criticism after she posted a picture of her family picnic outing with sons Israel and Sam. The comments section on the post quickly filled with people concerned with the brightness of the sun, one person writing “exposure to sun increases the chances of cataracts later in life.” However, fans seemed most concerned with 10-month-old Sam in his car seat, with several commenting “Please educate yourself on car seat safety and keep your kiddos safe” and “I cringe every time I see their kids in car seats.”

Months before that incident, a seemingly innocent and useful stroller hack got Jill in trouble with fans. In two-minute long video, Dillard showed fans some of her favorite space-saving tips, including a method of resting a car seat within a small umbrella stroller. However, the “hack” drew criticism from Counting On fans, with one person stating that the “hack” was “just an accident waiting to happen.”

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.